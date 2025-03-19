2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Mocked Rising Star
It was clear what the Kansas City Chiefs need this offseason after the way they ended their season. The Chiefs need to find some protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes because they do not want to be facing the problem they faced in the Super Bowl loss last month,
The team did not stand by and wait to see what was left in free agency, or else they would have had to worry about the problem later in the offseason. The Chiefs made some moves right away. The Chiefs went out and got a young left tackle in Jaylon Moore, for starters.
Moore has not been a starter in the NFL but he was learning from one of the best left tackles in history in Trent Williams. Moore will now have his opportunty to show that he can be a reliable starter in the league.
The Chiefs also retained Trey Smith on the offensive line. They have franchise tagged him at first, but they clearly have a plan to sign him and they were not going to let him walk into free agency.
Now as the offseason continues to move, the Chiefs will look forward to the 2025 NFL Draft to beef up their offensive line more.
In a recent mock draft, the Chiefs will take a versatile offensive lineman in the first-round next month.
CBS Sports Writer Mike Renner has the Chiefs taking offensive lineman Grey Zabel with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Grey Zabel looked like a Day 1 starter on the interior at the Senior Bowl, and that's just what the now Joe Thuney-less Chiefs need," said Renner. "His background at tackle for North Dakota State could help in a pinch as well."
This selection for the Chiefs will help them in more than one way. Zabel cannot only come in and be a day one starter right out of the gate but he can start at multiple positions on the offensive line.
For a team that has struggled tremendously on the offensive line, this is a big piece that can be added to the roster. If Zabel somehow falls all the way down to the end of the first round, the Chiefs can get a steal in the draft by taking him. The Chiefs are looking to get younger and Zabel will solve that problem quickly.
