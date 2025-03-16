Have The Chiefs Shifted Their Mindset to the Draft?
With free agency starting this past week, the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most active teams in the NFL. They have been making moves from trading former players to bringing in their own free agents to help the team improve next season.
The Chiefs had their share of key players leave and find new homes last week. But general manager Brett Veach has done his best to fill in the holes from those players that have left. Veach also worked out two Chiefs contracts that put the team under the cap.
The Chiefs still have other spots to look at to get this team with all the right players they need to be successful next season. As free agency continues, we will be looking to see if the Chiefs make any other moves and bring in veteran players.
But the Chiefs can also be done with free agency and could possibly have their mindset shifted to the 2025 NFL Draft now. The Chiefs hold the second-to-last pick in the first round, but in the middle rounds they have some interesting selections they can go after.
Veach has a good history in finding talented players who quickly make an impact on the Chiefs in recent drafts and now he will be looking to do the same. The Chiefs found starting running back Isiah Pacheo in the seventh round and rookie standout Xavier in the first round just to name a few.
So, no matter what pick they have, the Chiefs front office has proven to have the ability to replace players with younger and cheaper options that can have a great impact.
The Chiefs have options on where they want to do in the draft. They need players on both sides. I believe it is going to come down to what players the Chiefs believe best fit their scheme and culture. On offense or defense, they will have to find players that want to win and win now.
The right player can come in and find success with head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as their respective coaches. They are two of the best in the league and have put players in positions to be successful.
