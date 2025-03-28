2025 NFL Draft: One Name Stands Above the Rest for Chiefs
There have been plenty of NFL mock drafts in preparation for the real thing occurring in April. Every analyst, coach, and fan has their own opinions on which pick will give their team the greatest chance to make it far in the Playoffs and eventually hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. However, for the Kansas City Chiefs, one name tends to show up more than the rest.
Many analysts predict that with the Chiefs' first-round selection (31st overall), they should pick offensive tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State.
"They signed Jaylon Moore to be the left tackle in free agency, but this kid might have the most upside of any lineman in this draft," Pete Prisco wrote as a part of his most recent CBS Sports mock. "He is coming off a torn ACL, so they can be patient. It's not like right tackle Jawaan Taylor has been good, either."
Nate Taylor of "The Athletic" also noted that Josh Simmons would be a premier trade-up target for the Chiefs, as his draft stock is still uncertain due to a recovering injury.
"A left tackle prospect, Simmons is talented enough to be a Day 1 starter for the Chiefs if they choose to trade up in the first round," wrote Taylor. "He could fall into the late first round because of the non-contact knee injury that ended his final college season. When healthy, though, he is a quality pass blocker."
Yes, the Chiefs already spent $30 million bringing in Jaylon Moore from San Francisco. However, on the 49ers, Moore was primarily a backup and to some has not proven himself to be a full-fledged starter, especially in an offense where the left tackle position has been lacking for so long.
Simmons was a leader on Ohio State's offensive front and, even with his injury, was a big part of why they ended up winning the National Championship against Notre Dame last season.
Bringing in more talent would not only give the Chiefs a backup plan but would also incentivize healthy competition, which is something that could be beneficial to not only Simmons and Moore but also 2nd-year tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
