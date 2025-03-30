Will 2025 Draft's Top WR Prospect Possibly Fall to Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a season where they did not have reliable weapons at the wide receiver position for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get the ball to.
Mahomes worked with what he had last season and did a good job of it, but it finally caught up to the Chiefs in the most important game of last season.
The Chiefs tried many things last season to try to get it going with their receivers, but most of them did not work out. Mostly it was due to injuries, and for others, they could not find chemistry with the new offense. The Chiefs could not find the answer as the season came to a horrible end.
This offseason, the Chiefs have brought back almost every receiver they had over the last couple of years. One main receiver they lost over free agency was veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who came to the Chiefs in the middle of the season because of a trade. Hopkins did not work out well with the Chiefs, and now the Chiefs look to regroup in the offseason.
The Chiefs will still look to get another receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could the Chiefs now potentially get the top receiver of the draft?
Top receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan had made headlines because of a video that has surfaced of him speaking on not enjoying watching film. In a sport and league where so many scouts and coaches look down upon this aspect of the modern player, could it have him fall to a range where the Chiefs can nab him?
"I do not watch football," said NFL top receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan. "I do not like watching film either. I do not ever need to watch it by myself because we go over film as a wide receiver group."
This should not be a concern because McMillan has proven on the gridiron what kind of player and competitor he is, but the NFL draft is a fickle thing. Players have fallen for less, and perhaps the Chiefs could benefit from it.
If McMillan falls all the way down to the end of the first round will the Chiefs take a chance on him? They would certainly be benefactors, and they could turn a weakness into a strength.
