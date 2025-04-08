2025 NFL Draft: What Chiefs Do in Recent 3-Round Mock
The Kansas City Chiefs will be on the clock in less than three weeks at this year's NFL Draft. After the way the season ended for the Chiefs, it it crucial that the team addresses their pressing needs over the course of the three draft days.
Several mock drafters have paired a bunch of different prospects with Kansas City, especially ones who are special in both the offensive and defensive lines. In a recent addition of CBS Sports' mock draft, Ryan Wilson compiled what the franchise could do in the first three rounds, as he addresses the needs previously mentioned.
Round 1, Pick 31: Defensive Lineman Darius Alexander
Throughout several mock drafts, the Chiefs had been paired with Ohio State's Josh Simmons for their first round draft selection. In this version, Wilson has the Chiefs addressing their defensive line in adding Darius Alexander from the Toledo Rockets. Below is what Wilson had to say to back his claim.
"Alexander had great tape for Toledo last fall, then he balled out at the Senior Bowl against some of the best players in the country, and had a solid week at the combine. He's a high-motor player who has both juice and power, consistently uses his hands well and is not only disruptive as a pass rusher but is hard to move against the run," Wilson wrote.
Last season with the Rockets, Alexander collected a collegiate high 40 total tackles, along with four passes defended, 3.5 quarterback sacks, and even scored a touchdown.
Round 2, Pick 63: Offensive Lineman Wyatt Milum
It would take until the second round for the Chiefs to add another piece to the puzzle on offense in the form of offensive lineman Wyatt Milum out of West Virginia. The six foot six, 313 pounder would add a massive presence on the line, which the franchise is in dire need of.
"It’s hard to get excited about his prospects as a tackle due to his shorter arms, but there is no reason to believe Milum can’t bump inside to guard and offer tackle depth in a pinch. He plays with heavy hands in pass protection and has ideal instincts to sniff out twists and stop them in their tracks," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Round 3, Pick 95: Wide Receiver Isaac TeSlaa
The Chiefs could easily be on the lookout to bring in another piece to their wide receiving room, given the franchise hasn't had a player touch 1,000 receiving yards since 2022. In TeSlaa's 2024 campaign, he was able to collect 546 receiving yards in 28 receptions while also scoring three touchdowns.
