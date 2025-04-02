Is Chiefs' Worthy Best Receiving Option to End Statistical Drought?
The Kansas City Chiefs have figured out what it takes to be successful in the National Football League. From making crucial high level plays on offense to making momentum ending stops of defense, the Chiefs franchise has built themselves into something special.
Last season, several Chief receivers were in the mix in getting the football from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. From veterans such as tight end Travis Kelce to advancing performers like Rashee Rice, the Chiefs depth at the receiving position has made them a strong team.
That being said, going into the 2025 campaign, Kansas City has seen a recent trend over the last two seasons that they will likely look to stop. Since the 2022 campaign, no Chief receiver has been able to haul in 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season, with the last to do so being Kelce.
With the conversation of how much Kelce has left in the tank at the tight end position, he might not be the main target that Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid look to run the offensive plays through this season. But lucky for the franchise, they do have a candidate to take over the receiving yard goal in Xavier Worthy.
Last season, Worthy was able to haul in 638 receiving yards in 59 receptions, which placed him second on the roster behind Kelce in receiving yard totals. Worthy was targeted 98 times, and collected a 60.2% reception rate last season.
So, based on those numbers alone, it can be estimated that Mahomes will be looking for Worthy more come this next season, especially with the speed he possesses. It is also a feat that Worthy is familiar with, as he dropped 1,014 receiving yards with the Texas Longhorns in his final season before getting drafted.
Going into his age 22 season, Worthy would be able to make a trend in Kansas City if he can haul in that amount of receiving yards. While Worthy isn't the only option to reach this feat, he could easily be the one to do so first if he breaks out in the first few weeks of the season.
