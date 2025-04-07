2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Cover All Sides in 7-Round Mock
We're less than three weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set to kick off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. For the Kansas City Chiefs, they must cover all their weak spots before the start of the season in September.
Many believe that the Chiefs still lack in the offensive and defensive line departments. It's very reassuring that the Chiefs have already taken the initiative to attack the problem head-on. For example, at the start of free agency, they re-signed offensive guard Trey Smith and brought in Jaylon Moore for support at the left tackle position.
However, with guard Joe Thuney leaving for the Chicago Bears and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton going to the Carolina Panthers, their efforts may not be enough to protect Patrick Mahomes and maintain a Top-10 defense.
Writer Jacob Camenker of "USA TODAY" predicts the Chiefs will bolster both fronts in the first two rounds of the draft.
Round 1, Pick 31: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
"The Chiefs are positioned to address the trenches in Round 1," Camenker wrote. "The only question is whether they'll target a talent on the defensive line or chase one of the top potential left tackles to compete with Jaylon Moore on the left side of the line."
Moore may solve all of the Chiefs' problems, but he may not. That's why they must find a backup in case Moore isn't the answer that they're looking for. Conerly is one of the top tackles in this draft, and if he falls to the Chiefs, they should look to draft him.
Round 2, Pick 63: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
"The Chiefs need to add talent next to Chris Jones on their defensive front, especially after losing Tershawn Wharton in free agency, Camenker continued. "The 2025 NFL draft is deeper on the defensive line than at offensive tackle, so the Chiefs may opt to target an interior defender with one of their three Day 2 picks.
"Collins has a pro-ready frame at 6-6, 332 pounds and was productive at Texas, racking up 18 TFL and seven sacks across 64 career games. He's not the most explosive playmaker, but his size and power should help open up space for Jones and the rest of Kansas City's pass-rushing rotation."
These two positions should be the Chiefs' top priority and if they get them early in the draft then it leaves KC with free rein to possibly add some more skill players to the roster.
