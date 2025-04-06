2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Support O-Line in Recent Mock
It seems as if the Kansas City Chiefs keep swapping from the offensive to the defensive line in each new mock draft. Each front needs improvement, as many think drafting protection is the right strategy.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked to the ground 47 times this past season, the most he's ever been sacked. To avoid another "Andrew Luck situation," getting Mahomes behind a competent line has to be the Chiefs' top priority at the moment.
Kansas City added San Francisco 49ers' tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, but veteran guard Joe Thuney also left as he joins the Chicago Bears. Drafting another tackle would be a solid way to provide Mahomes with some support.
According to Pro Football Network, the Chiefs would be best off taking Aireontae Ersery, an offensive tackle from the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
"The 6’6″, 330-pound offensive tackle from the Big Ten is a powerhouse," PFN wrote. "Aireontae Ersery has a massive frame and is a stalwart in pass protection. When Ersery establishes leverage, he’s nearly impossible to get around."
There's also interesting reasoning behind Ersery to the Chiefs specifically, even though KC has also been linked to numerous other lineman, such as Ohio State's Josh Simmons and Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. Additional information from PFN states that: "The Chiefs recently hosted him for a 30 visit, the only potential first-round lineman to visit."
Does this mean that Ersery is a guaranteed Chief? No. But it does make you wonder why none of these other prospects got the offer to come visit in the first place.
Ersery has been an anchor for the Gopher's o-line and has played against some tough pass rushers in the Big 10 conference, such as Penn State's Abdul Carter, who's currently projected as a top-five pick in many mocks.
Ersery made the most of his talents in the recent NFL Scouting Combine, catching many eyes from across the league. Ersery earned an overall score of 80 at the event, good enough to rank him 5th among all lineman. He was also deemed to be a "Plus Starter" by Next Gen Stats.
You can make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Also please be sure to check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE