Chiefs Should Target Rising DL Prospect
With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Kansas City Chiefs will get their final draft board up soon. The Chiefs are looking to add more talent to their roster for next season and will be looking to fill in the missing pieces that they did not fill in free agency. The Chiefs have found success in recent years in finding the right players that fit their team.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs want to get better at getting after the quarterback by only rushing four. Most of the time last season, when the Chiefs were getting after the quarterback, they would send the house. Now the Chiefs want to do that, but not by sending most of the defense. This is one area in the draft they would like to explore.
The Chiefs have one of the best defensive tackles, if not the best one in the whole league in Chris Jones. If they can pair a young talent with him, the Chiefs' defense could be a problem for many teams next season. Whether it is a defensive end or defensive tackle, the Chiefs should look to draft players on the defensive line.
One defensive tackle prospect that the Chiefs should be keeping their eyes on is Derrick Harmon out of the University of Oregon.
"Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. Harmon is wide, long, and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish. Harmon can play up and down the line in both odd and even fronts. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins."
Scouts are saying that Harmon's game translates well to the National Football League. Harmon also reminds them of a young Cam Heyward, but with more size. That is a good comparison for Harmon. The Chiefs will have a great player in Harmon if they decide to draft him.
