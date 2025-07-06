2025 Could Be Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Last Dance
The Kansas City Chiefs have developed two superstars over the past few seasons in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. While Kelce saw success before Mahomes joined the franchise, the two have been a match made in heaven since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.
Going into the 2025 campaign, it is well known that this could be the final year of Kelce's career. He has one year left on his current contract with the Chiefs and intends to play it out. That being said, retirement hangs over the head of the future Hall of Famer, but who knows if 2025 will be the end all be all?
Kelce and Mahomes have increased the way the Chiefs are perceived as a whole from an outside view. They have become the most popular franchise since the turn of the decade, and playing a large part in that success has been Mahomes and Kelce.
While Kelce's production has seen a decrease over the last two seasons, Mahomes hasn't gone against the game plan when getting the ball to Kelce. Kelce led the franchise in receiving yards last season and had the most receptions and targets.
When asked earlier this offseason about Kelce and the expectations he has for him, Mahomes provided nothing but confidence in his reply.
"I expect Travis to be Travis," Mahomes said. "Obviously, the play on the field's going to be high. He's going to go out there with the mentality that we're trying to win the Super Bowl this year with us falling short this last year. Then, I think more than anything, it's the leadership that he brings to the building every single day. How he leads by example and how he leads vocally, it's a big impact on our football team, so I expect him to play at a high level and then be an even better leader."
If 2025 is the final campaign for Kelce, Chiefs Kingdom should fully expect Mahomes and his primary tight end target to do what they have always done on the football field together; make plays, and further prove why the Chiefs are the team to beat in the AFC.
