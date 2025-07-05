Former NFL WR Backs Up Chiefs Kelce For Funny Admission
We all know that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has the chance to go down as the best tight end the game has ever seen. And he isn't done just yet.
After all the offseason things that went on about Travis Kelce deciding if he wants to retire or not, well, he is going to come back for at least one more season with the Chiefs. Kelce did not want to go out the way that he did to end last season in the Super Bowl loss.
Now, Kelce will be back to help the Chiefs next season because he feels like he did not give his best effort to his teammates and the fans last season. But he said that he is focused this offseason on getting back to all the football things that he has put aside the last couple of seasons, but next year can be his last, and he wants to give everything he can to bring home another ring.
But there was a funny story that Kelce talked about recently that got another former wide receiver backing him up.
"Kelce revealed on the latest episode of the Bussin' With The Boyspodcast that the hardest part of hosting Saturday Night Live back in March 2023 was the table read. "The writers' rooms were fun because you're just getting pitched ideas," Kelce said. "The table reading, for a guy that can't really read that well, it was kind of a f---ed situation," said Kristen Wong of Sports Illustrated.
"Kelce's comments have since blown up on social media with many coming to his defense, including former NFL rival and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman."
Edelman reposted an article about Kelce's reading challenges and simply wrote, "Same," while tagging Kelce.
"It's a sweet show of solidarity from the ex-Pats star, whose small but thoughtful gesture was warmly received by Kelce's fans and Swifties alike."
Kelce will now be getting ready for training camp with the Chiefs, which starts later this month. The Chiefs want to get back to having a dominating offense next season, and that is going to involve having Kelce in the middle of it, causing problems for defenses once again.
