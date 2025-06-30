2025 Projections for the Chiefs' Offense
There are high hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. With receivers Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice returning from injuries last season, and the front office completely revamping the offensive line with free agent pickup Jaylon Moore (OT) and 32nd overall pick Josh Simmons (OT), the Chiefs have a new and improved look from last year.
The subject that doubtful fans focused on is the number of one-possession wins. In 2024, 10 of the Chiefs' 12 regular season wins came by a margin of one score or less. Even though the offense stepped up when it counted, this still left the Chiefs Kingdom slightly worried.
Another big issue was the protection up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. For years, the Chiefs had tried to find a reliable left tackle that would allow Mahomes to make the impossible throws we're used to seeing. From drafting numerous linemen to even putting former KC guard Joe Thuney in at the edge, the team just couldn't find a long-term solution.
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs knew what they needed, and with the final selection of the first round, the Chiefs drafted Josh Simmons to be their unforeseen starter for the future. Even though he's still recovering from a collegiate injury, he'll have to compete for the starting spot with former 49ers lineman Jaylon Moore, but all signs point to Simmons winning the starting job.
ESPN NFL Analyst Mike Clay recently came out with his yearly projections for all 32 NFL teams. This includes win totals, yardage stats for every starter, and more. Like fans, Clay's projections also hold the Chiefs to a high standard.
Patrick Mahomes: 4,377 Passing Yards, 30 TDs, 12 INTs
This is an improvement from 2024, but still a tad below the level of Mahomes we're used to seeing. With new weapons and protection, Mahomes could easily exceed these projections.
Rashee Rice: 1,100 Receiving Yards, 98 Receptions, 7 TDs
According to Clay, Rice is the only receiver on the team who will surpass the 1,000-yard mark. However, both Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown come close at over 800 yards each.
If you ask me, each player could surpass expectations. The Chiefs are going to be better than we think.
