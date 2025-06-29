Chiefs' Mahomes Awkward Golf Interaction Resurfaces
A viral video from the 2023 American Century Championship has suddenly resurfaced and renewed debate over player obligations to fans after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, upset a child's father after refusing to sign a jersey.
This occurred mid-round at the celebrity golf event in Lake Tahoe, where Mahomes declined politely due to the delay in the game rules.
"They told me I can't do anymore... I was signing stuff, and they said I was taking too long," Mahomes explained calmly to the group of spectators watching him.
One child continued to ask for his jersey signed, to which Mahomes responded: "Can't sign for everyone... can't make everybody happy."
At this point, the boy's father interjected, saying: "Yeah, you can... you can just make one kid happy out of a hundred."
This went back and forth for a while, you can watch the entire interaction here.
There's always been a long debate on the "tug-of-war" between player obligations and fan expectations. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton recently spoke on this subject when Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase had a similar incident at the airport, where he declined an autograph request.
“Shout out to Ja’Marr Chase for staying composed, and I’m glad that you didn’t get a dog on picture, you cornball,” Newton said. “I’m glad he didn’t take the time out of his day to give you what you want. You’re not a real fan, bro, and this is a message to all fans: if you’re a real fan of that person, you have to respect him as a human being first, an athlete second. He reserves the right, or she reserves the right, to be able to tell you no.”
Newton argued that as a player, it's their right to refuse a photo or autograph, even if they don't seem busy at the moment.
“If you’re asking me, I reserve the right to say, ‘No, bro, I’m not. I don’t want to do it.’ And you have to be fine with that,” Newton continued. “You know what I’m saying? We don’t come over to your cubicle or go to your workplace and just tell you, ‘Hey, bro, give me a pen. Hey, bro, move over, slide over.’ Like, no, dog, we’re not your circus monkey, we’re not your parrot, parakeet, whatever.”
The debate will alway rage on and there always be two sides to the same coin.
