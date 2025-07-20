What to Expect From Travis Kelce at Chiefs Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs begin their training camp on July 21, with their first practice being on the 22nd. Which only means one thing: football is right around the corner.
While training camp is the time for the players and coaches to brush off the cobwebs from a long offseason, it's also a showcase of what to expect from the franchise going into the new season. In what could be his final season in the National Football League, legendary tight end Travis Kelce has a ton riding on this training camp.
Kelce was met with questions all offseason following the Chiefs' defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, most of them revolving around whether he was going to retire or not. As we know, Kelce is dedicated to giving it his all this upcoming season, so much so that his podcast New Heights will be taking a hiatus.
"We have come to the end of the road," Jason Kelce said on the most recent episode of New Heights. "Travis is going to training camp, as you all know. Whenever training camp starts, we take a hiatus from the pod because it's nearly impossible to do a podcast while somebody's in training camp."
Fans should immediately see that and believe that Kelce is going to give his full attention to getting back into the swing of things for football. Kelce doesn't need to drop over 1,000 receiving yards like he did in his prime to be successful for the Chiefs in 2025, but he does need to showcase he still has what it takes to be out there.
Noah Gray is an option that the Chiefs could lean on should Kelce take a turn for the worse in his production. Although that's an option, fans should fully expect Kelce not to allow himself to get to that point. He's still going to be aggressive, still going to be open, and still going to be a leader on offense.
If this is truly the end of the road for Kelce in a Chiefs uniform, he's going to give it his all from July 22 to the end of the Chiefs' season. Whether that be at the end of the regular season or the end of the playoffs, Chiefs Kingdom should strap in for the ride.
