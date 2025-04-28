Two Chiefs Whose Jobs Could Be Impacted by Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft haul was one of the better ones in the NFL this past weekend, as general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs' scouting department scouted and signed seven new players through the draft process.
The Chiefs were predicted to address both the offensive and defensive lines this offseason, as both needed a few pieces to return to stellar form. While the Chiefs added depth to their roster, there are a pair of Chiefs whose jobs could be impacted by two of the draft signings.
The more obvious member of the Chiefs whose job could be impacted by one of the draft picks is Jaylon Moore. Moore signed a two-year deal with Kansas City this offseason to help solidify their troubles at the left tackle position. While Moore is a solid reinforcement, the newest Chiefs offensive lineman in Josh Simmons, could be taking over the role.
Simmons isn't just going to walk into the facility and take a starting role on his first day. Not to mention, Simmons had some injury issues that eventually pushed him down the pecking order. When league consensus was when healthy, he would have been a top draft pick.
Stating that he is on the path to get ready for competition by training camp, the Chiefs don't have any issues with his past knee injury, or else they wouldn't have drafted him. Moore and Simmons will likely be competing for the starting position this offseason, especially when training camp begins.
The second Chief, whose job could be impacted by one of the new draftees, is running back Carson Steele. Steele was an undrafted free agent who saw time on the field last season in several roles. While he is still in consideration for roles, the newest and drafted running back Brashard Smith could have an extra step ahead.
Smith totaled 1,332 rushing yards last season with SMU as the Chiefs nabbed a prospect with a high ceiling in the seventh round of the draft. His speed and ability to both rush and receive the ball could be more than Steele has to offer. With a steady competition likely by those two, some of the new faces could see bigger roles quicker than expected.
While you're here, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.