A Ton is Riding on Chiefs WR's Return
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiving room looked bare last season after Rashee Rice was shut down for the rest of the campaign due to injury. The Chiefs did the best they could with the cards they were dealt on the offensive side of the ball, but the explosiveness was lacking for certain.
With Rice returning to Kansas City, the expectations surrounding his impact on offense will be large. Seeing what Rice has been able to accomplish thus far through two seasons in the National Football League proves that he is the best wide receiving option the Chiefs possess.
Rice's return has been highly anticipated both within the organization and by the fanbase. Rice was on pace to be a top wide receiver in the league last season before his injury. Through four games, the Chiefs' wide receiver brought in 288 receiving yards in 24 receptions, averaging 12 yards per catch.
In his rookie campaign, Rice had 938 receiving yards in 79 receptions. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made his feelings clear surrounding Rice's return and the expectations he has for the young star. So long as Rice stays healthy, his impact should blow the non-existent roof off of Arrowhead Stadium.
"Expectations are high. I mean, he looks really good, he's running routes, he's catching the football. When we get back into the actual OTA's how much he'll be able to do, but he's been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that," Mahomes said back in late April.
Head coach Andy Reid revealed that Rice and Chiefs' 2025 first-round draft pick Josh Simmons will be ready to go for training camp, which only increases the likelihood of success for the Chiefs in the wide receiving room.
Rice not only is going into his third season in the league, but he's getting closer to contract extension discussions. Whether or not the Chiefs extend Rice is likely dependent on how well he performs this upcoming season. Age is still on the side of Rice, as he enters his age-25 campaign in 2025.
The Chiefs weren't explosive last season in deep passes, but adding Rice back to the scheme should only increase that, at least that's the expectation.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.