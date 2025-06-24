Former NFL WR Has Positive Outlook for Chiefs in 2025
The 2024 campaign is now behind the Kansas City Chiefs, as they look to propel themselves into the 2025 season in high spirits. The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles to end their season, but while the Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, the fire began to burn underneath the Chiefs.
The fire has burned so bright that the Chiefs have a positive outlook going into the new season. Not only does the roster look better than it did on paper from last season, but they're also getting back their primary wide receivers, as well as obtaining a better offensive line.
All in all, the Chiefs didn't play their best football last season. While it may seem crazy to say, given they went 15-2 and won countless one-score games, the Chiefs didn't look like the team they were a few seasons ago, which only played a role in the defeat in the Super Bowl.
Travis Kelce had a down season, and Patrick Mahomes as well, but it takes more than the two biggest stars in the organization to win a championship. However, according to former NFL wide receiver Isaiah Stanback, the Chiefs are still a scary good team, regardless of entering 2025 off a defeat.
"We know Kansas City, we know the quality of ball they play, and we know that was not it last year, and they were still at the Super Bowl," Stanback said on Good Morning Football on Monday.
"You talk about winning all those one-possession games, could have gone either way, even though they're not playing up to their standard, they're still etching games out, that's a testament of a scary team."
Stanback and the cast of Good Morning Football on Monday discussed whether or not the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC, and the answer was a resounding yes. Regardless of their 2024 struggles, as Stanback noted, the Chiefs found a way to punch their ticket to the biggest game of the year.
Going into the campaign, Kansas City has one thing on its mind, and that's revenge. Revenge on those who doubted them, revenge on the AFC, and come Week 2, revenge on the Philadelphia Eagles for embarrassing them.
