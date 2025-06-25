How Chiefs' Mahomes has Fared Against AFC West Since 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the most difficult team to beat since the turn of the decade, and no other division knows that to be true than the AFC West. The Chiefs have won the division nine straight years and have had their way against the competition.
Going into the new campaign, the Chiefs have been doubted by several fans and analysts for the division crown. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos both made the playoffs last season and only improved their rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are still behind, but they, too, have an overall improved roster.
Whether fans believe the Chiefs are still the team to beat or not, they will soon prove to their divisional rivals that they are a force to be reckoned with. The Chiefs still possess quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has only been a thorn in the side of the division since taking over the starting role in 2018.
Mahomes has been a major reason as to why the Chiefs are a difficult team to dethrone, both in the division and the conference as a whole. Since the 2020 season, Mahomes has continued to show that he can beat each of his divisional rivals.
Here is a breakdown of how Mahomes has performed against each divisional opponent.
Mahomes vs Chargers since 2020
Mahomes has faced the Chargers in eight games since the 2020 campaign, and has won seven of the eight. Through those games, Mahomes has collected 204 completions in 315 attempts, has secured 2,415 passing yards, has scored 19 touchdowns, and has thrown five interceptions.
Mahomes vs Broncos since 2020
Mahomes has faced the Broncos in nine games since the 2020 campaign, and has won eight of the nine. Through those games, Mahomes has collected 221 completions in 340 attempts, has secured 2,464 passing yards, has scored 12 touchdowns, and has thrown eight interceptions.
Mahomes vs Raiders since 2020
Mahomes has faced the Raiders in 10 games since the 2020 campaign, and has won eight of the 10. Through those games, Mahomes has collected 265 completions in 393 attempts, has secured 2,947 passing yards, has scored 22 touchdowns, and has thrown four interceptions.
