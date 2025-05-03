AFC West Rival Running Back Talks Chiefs Rivalry
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders have one of, if not the best, rivalries in the National Football League. The longtime rivals do not like each other one bit. This rivalry is something like no other. Now, with the 2025 NFL Draft behind us, there will be new players inserted into this rivalry, and they are ready for it after what they have seen and heard about it.
The Chiefs over the years have dominated the rivalry, winning almost all the games. But the Raiders have given them battles no matter how their team is or how their season is going. On some occasions, even pulling an upset on the Chiefs. And when it comes to this rivalry, it is about more than just pride, but wanting to win against an opponent that you refuse to lose to.
The latest player that will be new to the rivalry is the Raiders' sixth overall pick, Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty was taken by the Raiders in the first round last week, and he is the best running back coming out of college. Jeanty had one of the best seasons in college football history last year.
He was a Heisman trophy finalist and he led his team to the college football playoffs. And he is ready for the rivalry vs the Chiefs now that he is in the AFC West with the Raiders.
"I am definitely excited," said Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. "I mean, rivalry games are, you know, always fun. You know, you play a little harder, a little more trash talk. You know what I am saying. A little more grit, grind in those games. And then, like their starting linebacker Nick Bolton, he actually went to the same high school as I. And it will be a crazy moment just to play against him."
Jeanty and the Chiefs will be battling out for many years to come. And it should be fun seeing how those two teams continue the rivalry with the new 2025 NFL class. Both teams had a good draft, and these players can go at it for many years to come. The Chiefs will be ready, and so with the Raiders. It is going to be fun to watch these teams go at it next season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.