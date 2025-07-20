The AFC West Is a Battle of Successful Head Coaches
The Kansas City Chiefs have fared well in the AFC West division over the last nine seasons, winning it each time, and have their sights on a tenth. However, going into the new season, the rest of their divisional opponents have all improved their rosters, making the AFC West a must-watch for the 2025 campaign.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been ranked as the number one head coach going into the new campaign on several listings, and deservingly so. Coach Reid's mastermind has been the glue that has held this franchise together, as well as elevating it to new heights.
The Las Vegas Raiders hired a new head coach this offseason in legendary Pete Carroll, the Los Angeles Chargers are hopeful of another good season with Jim Harbaugh leading the charge, and the Denver Broncos march into battle under Sean Payton for the third year in a row.
The Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers all played well last season and were featured in the playoffs. The Raiders have an improved roster and coaching staff, which will look to disrupt Kansas City's AFC West division plans. All in all, the AFC West has some serious competition, both on the field and behind the headset.
"This will be the first division in the history of the NFL that has had three-plus head coaches that have won a Super Bowl and a fourth that's made a Super Bowl entering a season. And it's the only division in football where every head coach in the division has either entered a season having won a Super Bowl or won a national championship," Colin Cowherd said on The Herd.
If the head coaching positions weren't stacked enough already, the AFC West also has some of the best coordinators that the National Football League has to offer.
"The best coordinator in football is in this division, Spags. Jesse Minter took the 32nd-ranked defense to number one in a season. So, he's a top five or six coordinator. Chip Kelly," Cowherd said.
The Chiefs can't take their divisional opponents lightly this season, and while some have predicted the Chiefs to take a step back this season, so long as Coach Reid is under contract, it's difficult to count him out.
