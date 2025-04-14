Chiefs' AFC West Foe Receives Near-Failing Free Agency Grade
The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the top franchise in the National Football League over the past few seasons. They have unquestionably been the best team in the AFC, winning the last nine consecutive division titles. They are officially the kings of the AFC West.
Still, the Chiefs have been determined to improve, as have most of the other teams in the division. Three teams from the four-team conference made it to the playoffs last season. The only team that did not make it was the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pro Football Network graded every team's offseason moves, giving the Raiders a D grade.
While the Chiefs must improve and concern themselves with most of the other teams in the division, the Raiders are still playing catch-up to the other AFC West teams.
"It has been an intriguing offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders since they hired Pete Carroll as head coach. They then reunited him with his former quarterback Geno Smith via a trade. Smith is a solid quarterback and is certainly an upgrade on last year, but his QB+ grades have not been higher than a C+ in his time in Seattle, demonstrating his ceiling," PFN said.
"Adding Alex Cappa gives them a starting guard option after they released Andre James, but at best, that feels like a neutral pair of moves rather than an upgrade on an offensive line that ranked 22nd last year. Jeremy Chinn was another nice addition, but against the backdrop of losing Tre’von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, Nate Hobbs, and Jack Jones, it is another move that is a net negative and does not improve a defense that ranked 21st last year."
PFN gave the Raiders a D after they lost nearly half of their defensive starters early in free agency. They then moved on from another defensive starter weeks after that, letting go of cornerback Jack Jones. The Raiders feel they have improved; few seem to agree.
"Securing Maxx Crosby’s future should not be underestimated, but the overall trend of this offseason is not a positive one. The head coach change mitigates some of the personnel decisions, and there are a lot of free agents remaining, but it is hard to make a case that the Raiders roster has gotten better since the end of the 2024 NFL season," PFN said.
