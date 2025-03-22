Analyst Foolishly Claims Chiefs' Dominance Could Soon Be Over
The Kansas City Chiefs have undoubtedly been among the best teams in the National Football League over the past few seasons. No team in the league has won as much, as often, or in more spectacular fashion than quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The Chiefs have set the standard around the league over recent memory, but their Super Bowl loss raised questions.
After their subpar performance in the Super Bowl, some have wondered if the Chiefs are as good as they once were. Eric Williams of FOX Sports released several reasons he feels the Chiefs' recent run of dominance could end soon. He has reason to support his feelings.
"The Chiefs had the fourth-youngest roster in the league after final roster cuts last year, but some of their foundational contributors are getting up there in years. Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, who announced he plans to return for another season, turns 36 in October. The team's best player on defense, interior pass rusher Chris Jones, turns 31 in July. Running back Kareem Hunt, whom the Chiefs brought back early last season, turns 30 in August," Wiliams said.
"Even Mahomes hits 30 in September, though he certainly still appears to have plenty of elite play in his future. And Kansas City GM Brett Veach has done an excellent job of bringing in and retaining solid young players like linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive guard Trey Smith."
Williams noted that the Chiefs can only expect Mahomes to do so much. After a while, Father Time will catch up to Mahomes as it does every one. Kansas City must add enough quality players to take some of the pressure off of Mahomes.
"However, like we've seen with the San Francisco 49ers recently, the production of the Chiefs' aging players will continue to fade. Even Mahomes showed that he's mortal in the loss to Eagles, getting sacked six times and throwing two interceptions," Williams said.
The Chiefs' inability to make many moves early in the offseason and how thoroughly they were beaten in the Super Bowl makes the thought of their run being over a legitimate one. Still, the Chiefs are set up to continue being one of the best teams in the league, and they should not have doubters.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.