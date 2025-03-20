Chiefs' Defense Facing a Number of Questions
The Kansas City Chiefs have spent most of the past five seasons as arguably the best team in the National Football League. However, their disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles made it very apparent where the Chiefs can improve this offseason
Luckily for the Raiders, Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed each team after their respective tracks. Rolfe noted that the Chiefs' offense needs added talent as the unit loses.
"The Kansas City Chiefs season ended in the ultimate disappointment of a crushing Super Bowl loss. They have an experienced front office, so we should not expect them to overreact, but the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted some flaws in this team, especially at left tackle," Rolfe said.
"With the move on offense, the defense has become the area of biggest need. Those needs revolve around replacing their pending free agents. Chris Jones looks lonely on the 2025 depth chart, so they need to surround him with role players who can capitalize on the attention he draws.
Rolfe also noted that the Chiefs' issues do not stop on the offensive side of the ball. Rolfe believes the Chiefs have problems on the defensive side as well. Most notably, their defensive line, as veteran Chris Jones is aging, and the Chiefs have yet to give him a dependable partner on the line.
"The rest of their defensive line is concerned about the pass rush. George Karlaftis is a high-end option, but the rest of the group tends to be more role players than high-impact players," Rolfe said.
"They could benefit from getting a pass rusher on Day 1 or Day 2 to add more potentially impactful talent, At safety, it is about replacing a star in Justin Reid. The dependable veteran has been a comforting presence, and they need a high-IQ player to come in and replace him."
The Chiefs are no longer invincible, as their failure to adequately restock their roster over the past few offseasons has finally caught up to Kansas City. They must take the time to improve their roster this offseason to ensure they make yet another deep playoff run again next season.
