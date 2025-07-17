Analyst Names Chiefs As Biggest Rival to NFC Franchise
The Kansas City Chiefs have made rivals throughout the AFC, as they continue to rule over the conference with an iron fist. It's been three years since the AFC had a different representative from the AFC in the Super Bowl, further proving why Kansas City is the team to beat in 2025.
However, the Chiefs have their fair share of games against franchises from the NFC. Looking at the Chiefs' schedule, Kansas City will play against five NFC franchises: The Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders.
The Chiefs have had a ton of success against franchises from the NFC, having won three Super Bowl championships since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the position full-time in 2018. While many would believe that the Eagles would be the Chiefs' biggest rivals from the NFC, one analyst thinks otherwise.
According to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, he believes that the Chiefs are the biggest rivals to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers didn't have the best season last year, as they had to sit back and watch the Chiefs play again in another Super Bowl.
"Maybe the correct answer here is the Rams, but Shanahan and 49ers players might spend the rest of their lives thinking about the two Super Bowl losses to the Chiefs," Manzano wrote. "It might sting more knowing that Philadelphia managed to avenge its 2023 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City with a blowout victory in February. San Francisco had Kansas City on the ropes twice and couldn’t finish the job on the biggest stage either time."
"The 49ers’ Super Bowl window might not be completely shut, but they lost plenty of talent in the offseason after missing the postseason in 2024. Oh, what could have been had Shanahan not elected to receive the ball first in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII."
San Francisco has a ton of hype surrounding the franchise going into the new season. Following a season where they finished the regular season with a 6-11 record and finished at the bottom of the NFC West division, it's still a possibility that the Chiefs and 49ers find themselves as opponents in the Super Bowl again.
You can always make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.