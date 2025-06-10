Who Will Lead the Chiefs in Receiving Yards in 2025?
Going into the new season, the Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of goals set for their franchise. Not only would it be cool to win the AFC West division for the 10th straight season, but there is also an opportunity for the Chiefs to head to the Super Bowl for the fourth season in a row.
The success won't come overnight. However, it's going to be a process instilled early ahead of the season that every player and coach is going to need to do what they can to bring this franchise back to greatness. One way of doing that is being explosive on offense.
Last season, the Chiefs' offense was middle-of-the-road compared to the rest of the National Football League. While the offense most definitely wasn't bad, it wasn't as good as fans have seen it be in years past.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to increase the explosiveness of the offense, as well as trusting his wide receivers down the field. Which leads us to wonder, which Chief will lead the franchise in receiving yards in 2025?
Tight end Travis Kelce is an obvious answer who jumps out. Kelce has led the franchise in receiving yards per season since 2022, following the departure of Tyreek Hill. Considering this could be Kelce's final ride, despite not looking like it, perhaps Mahomes is going to continue to target the future Hall of Famer down the field.
Another option is wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice finished behind Kelce in his 2023 season in total receiving yards and was a huge piece in the Chiefs' overall success that season. With a chip on his shoulder, as well as looking to prove himself as the WR1 of the future, Rice could blossom into the leader of receiving yards in 2025, should he stay healthy.
While Kelce and Rice are the two most likely options, Xavier Worthy shouldn't be slept on either. Worthy's success as a rookie down the stretch elevates the floor of the former first-rounder. While Worthy is being considered for a returning role, he could easily be a sneaky option for the most receiving yards for Kansas City.
All in all, the Chiefs need to take command of their offense again. Regardless of which receiver leads the franchise in receiving yards, the ultimate goal is to make it back to the playoffs.
