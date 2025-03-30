Analyst Has Shocking Take on Chiefs' Window
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a bad taste in their mouths all offseason long after losing Super Bowl LIX to end their season.
That will likely continue until they kick off the 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs came up one game short of making history last season. But now that it is over, they get to reset and will look to get back to the big game next season and win it this time.
The Chiefs have had a major shift this offseason in addressing the areas they need to. The Chiefs are looking at ways to improve their roster next season and they have done so by some of the free agency signings they made. Now the Chiefs will go into the 2025 NFL Draft looking to have another good draft to help the team even more next season.
Many say the Chiefs Super Bowl window is still wide open because they got the best quarterback under center in Patrick Mahomes.
But one analyst believes that is not the case for the Chiefs because the age of some of the key pieces that started the dynasty.
"I am gonna go with the Kansas City Chiefs," said analyst Michael Holley of NBC Sports. "It seems strange but if you look at the entire franchise ... Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo from the coaching standpoint, Patrick Mahomes 30 years old, Travis Kelce coming back- they got the most important people in their franchise got a little age on them. So I say the clock is ticking for the Kansas City Chiefs even though they are excellent, but that window is shrinking."
"On this I have to part ways," said Mike Florio. "The biological clock is already delivered for the Chiefs."
The Chiefs have the right pieces at the most important places in their franchise. And they know how hard it is to get back to the big game and win it. They believe in themselves and their work to have another successful season next season and each one after that.
The Chiefs will have to adjust to the way that other teams play them and get back to being an explosive offense. If they can get the right protection for Mahomes and the defense can continue to be good, the Chiefs are going to remain contenders.
