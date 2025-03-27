Chiefs' Travis Kelce Sounds Off on NFL Stadiums
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best home field advantages in all of football, if not the best.
Everyone around the National Football League always talks about how it is difficult to play in Arrowhead Stadium, and it is a stadium they do not enjoy playing in. But for the Chiefs, it gives them the best feeling when playing a home game. Chiefs Kingdom comes out and is the difference.
Now, with more new stadiums being built, is the NFL trying to keep them still outdoors, or are they trying to move most of them indoors? We have seen over the years how weather plays a factor late in an NFL season and the playoffs. Is that something that fans and the league do not want to see anymore?
Chiefs star and face of the franchise tight end Travis Kelce gave his thoughts on stadiums and what he would do with them.
"I just feel like sports towns, it just feels better when it is downtown," said Travis Kelce on New Heights. "Just do it downtown, Kelce added when talking about the Cleveland Browns. "We love it being around. Do you at least agree that an indoor stadium is kind of going against the nature of living up there on the lake?"
Kelce also gave his thoughts on playing on artificial turf in the league.
"Just make it a retractable roof and keep the elements. And then, when you want to do a stadium for a live show in December, close the roof ... All indoor stadiums, regardless should have the situation that Vegas and Arizona have, of the field going in and out. It has to be grass. This turf stuff has to kick rocks, man."
It is going to be interesting to see what the NFL does with new stadiums. The elements and the home-field advantage is like no other for the Chiefs, at least.
For any team, it is going to be tougher if the capacity is decreased and if it is only an indoor stadium. The best football is played when a road team has to go into an environment they are not comfortable with, and the players have to overcome that as well.
Kelce made a lot of great points, and we will see how longer he plays before he calls it a career.
Don't forget to follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.