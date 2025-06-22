Analyst Sounds Off On Chiefs Rookies
The Kansas City Chiefs had a good draft in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs knew exactly what they needed on both sides of the ball, and they got the players they wanted. The Chiefs did not have a lot of money to spend in free agency this offseason.
They still made some moves in free agency, but they lean on the draft to get the players they need this offseason, especially with the players that left from last season's team.
The Chiefs were able to once again find great value in the spots they picked. The team picked at the end of most rounds. When seen before in previous drafts, the Chiefs find the players they wanted, no matter where they are picked. They also took advantage of teams overlooking some players, and the team did not miss on them. That was a huge thing coming out of the draft for the Chiefs.
Next season, the Chiefs will look to make another run to the Super Bowl and win it. But they are going to need a lot of players to step it up and fill in roles. A big part of that is going to come from the rookies. The good news for the rookies is that the Chiefs have a good history of getting their rookies in the right spots and setting them up for success in their first season in the league.
"We will see how soon, by the way, see Josh Simmons on the field, their first round pick, 32 overall," said Field Yates on NFL Live. "But in the second and third rounds, I thought they addressed that pass rushing, defensive side of the ball with two impact rushers. Omarr Norman-Lott second-round pick out of Tennessee, had five sacks last season. Then Ashton Gillotte out of Louisville, who, a couple of years ago, was ninth in the FBS in sacks, this past season that number dipped."
"Let me tell you what, that guy was hard to block, even if his sack production was down last season in Louisville. This team is going to attack you on both sides of the ball. The draft helped this year.
We will surely see these rookies in action next season and see what kind of impact they have on the team out of the gate.
