Analyst Sounds Off on Chiefs Rashee Rice
The wait for the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver to be on the football field next season will potentially have to wait longer. We found out more about the Rice situation on Thursday.
"Rice, 25, surrendered to Dallas-area police last spring on charges of aggravated assault after the wide receiver and another driver of a speeding high-performance sports car allegedly caused an accident involving at least six vehicles in March of 2024," said our Zak Gilbert.
"Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on Thursday received five years of probation and 30 days in jail from a judge in Dallas County, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter."
Now, Rice will wait to see how many games he will be suspended for. That is something that the Chiefs did not want, but it is going to happen. Rice is coming off an injury that he suffered last season, and he only played in four games in 2024. Rice is looking to be a big part of the Chiefs' offense next season, but we will see how the team functions once he is out of action and when he returns.
"As with any off-the-field incident involving NFL personnel, the league will conduct its own investigation and rule on a suspension, which could take place as early as the 2025 season. There’s no indication as of yet how many games Rice will miss. Once the suspension is issued, he is entitled to appeal in hopes of having the suspension reduced."
"I think Rashee Rice is incredibly lucky three times over," said FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright on First Things First. "He is going to do 30 days in jail at some point. He is going to have to serve five years' probation. You've got to stay out of trouble. You know what I mean. That is a real thing. And he still got incredibly lucky. The penalty from the courts could have been far more severe. The injuries he sustained, which were not none, could have been obviously could have been career-ending."
"And the injuries to the innocent people who just happened to be on the road sustained could have been far more severe."
"He was as reckless as one can be, really behind the wheel sober and got very very lucky."
