Analysts Chime in on Chiefs' Mahomes Offseason Transformation
The offseason is a time for NFL players to take time to themselves, to heal their bodies after a grueling season, and to spend time with family. Unless you're the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes has taken his time to enjoy the offseason, there's been a ton of improvement for the franchise quarterback.
After the Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, several Chiefs have taken a different approach to their offseason routine. For Mahomes, he has shared that he is training in the gym, lifting weights, doing cardio, and of course, throwing the football.
His offseason transformation and work ethic have caught the attention of several media outlets, including Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms. Mahomes was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game, and the two analysts said what we were all thinking.
"Of course, I follow Patrick Mahomes on Instagram, and he's always got little videos of him working out, doing stuff like that. I had seen the haircut maybe two weeks ago," Simms said. "You tell me, does it not look like Mahomes has dropped about 10 to 12 pounds? It does to me."
Going into his age 30 season, the franchise quarterback seems to have taken the loss in the Super Bowl personally, as he seems to have a different self-motivation. If Mahomes does stay in the shape he's in and maintains his football prestige, the National Football League could be put on notice.
"He's made an effect here to get away from dad-bod and maybe just get away from the bad feelings and aura of that Super Bowl and kind of be a new guy here going forward," Simms said.
The Chiefs could be poised for a revenge season in 2025. With their quarterback continuing to turn heads, it could be difficult to stop a franchise with revenge on its mind. Head coach Andy Reid has already made his feelings clear about what tight end Travis Kelce is still capable of. Who knows what the young bucks are going to be able to do for the franchise following the defeat?
