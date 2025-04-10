How Chiefs Biggest Stars Performed at Home in 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs have become well-known for the players they have, mainly their two stars: quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The two will once again be on the Chiefs roster going into the 2025 campaign after Kelce revealed he's got more football left in him.
The two have been a tandem pair for years now, as they have both found success individually and together. The Chiefs Kingdom has been able to root for the two's success for the past eight years that they have been teammates, and going into the new year, that won't be changing.
That being said, the Chiefs' biggest stars showed up and out when playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last season. It's obvious that the fans love these two when they play together, as they have been the mainstays in the offensive game that's led them to three straight Super Bowl appearances.
In 2024, the Chiefs' quarterback found way more success playing in front of the home faithful than on the road. Mahomes completed 206 passes in 302 attempts at home last season, earning himself 2,106 passing yards of his 3,928 total playing at home.
Additionally, Mahomes threw 10 touchdowns, was only picked off four times, and had a passer rating of 93.5. The franchise quarterback has continued to prove why he is one of the better quarterbacks in the past decade, and it goes way under the radar how successful he is on his home turf.
Similarly to Mahomes, Kelce found success in 2024 when playing at Arrowhead Stadium. He brought in 52 of his 93 receptions in front of the home crowd, as well as secured himself 416 receiving yards, but was only able to score one touchdown. Even with Kelce playing out the back half of his career, he looks to improve continuously as much as his body lets him.
If these two stars can find their chemistry again sooner rather than later in the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs as a whole could still be the team to beat within the AFC. After all, Kece has been Mahomes's main target for the past three seasons.
Check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.