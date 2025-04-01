What Chiefs' Reid Believes Travis Kelce Can Do in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back to the promise land but will have a long season ahead of them to achieve their goals. For the franchise that's been to three consecutive Super Bowls, as it stands its hard not to see the Chiefs heading back to the playoffs once more.
Lucky for them, they were able to get legendary tight end, Travis Kelce, to return to Chiefs Kingdom for another season. The longtime Chiefs tight end didn't want to go out on such a sour note following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Having Kelce as another target piece for quarterback Patrick Mahomes sounds like music to head coach Andy Reid's ears, as the two have seen grand success as teammates over the years. Despite Kelce's decline in production after the past two seasons, coach Reid believes he still has more in the tank to give the team.
“He’s willing. He’s learning when to come out, so he’ll get himself out of the game when he needs it. And I think that’ll just continue with age,” Reid said during the NFL owners’ meetings on Monday, per USA Today's Safid Deen.
“I didn’t think that was an issue this year, but I thought we were banged up at the outside positions and that doesn’t help a tight end’s cause at all. I just think the healthier we can be around him, -- he can still be productive.”
It has been two seasons since Kelce last reached 1,000+ receiving yards, as he has averaged 873.5 yards in his last two seasons. By all regards, those numbers stand out strongly for what the Chiefs need on offense, but the decline has started.
Like Reid said, Kelce will have to learn when it is enough for him on certain plays. Lucky for Kansas City, they possess a talented tight end in Noah Gray behind Kelce, who could easily see a role increase if Kelce's production hits a real slide.
Regardless, the team is still behind Kelce, given the impact he has left on the franchise, even if the glory days have passed so to say.
