What Plagues Chiefs’ O-Line in Latest Power Rankings

The offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs last season was to build and add to the offensive line, which resulted in Patrick Mahomes getting sacked a career-high in 2024. While the additions and extensions looked promising, the result on the field has been eerily similar to 2024's team.

The offensive line hasn't been tremendous this season, even with it being healthy to begin the year, and as of late, things have just gotten worse. With Josh Simmons, Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor all out for two weeks straight, Patrick Mahomes had no protection , and the offense struggled mightily.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Esa Pole (79) takes a knee following an injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus's Zoltan Buday's offensive line power rankings for each team in the National Football League going into Week 16, the Chiefs' line, as of late, has been in the bottom third. Ranking in spot 22, as only two original starters are set to start the game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Reasoning

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Even though Jaylon Moore was back in the lineup for the Chiefs, he exited Week 15’s game with a knee injury. He was replaced by Chukwuebuka Godrick, who led the Chiefs with a 79.7 PFF pass-blocking grade after allowing no pressure," Buday wrote.

"Left tackle Esa Pole struggled in his first career start at left tackle. The rookie gave up a team-high four pressures, including a sack, against the Chargers. Humphrey’s 91.5 PFF run-blocking grade in Week 15 led all centers."

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) takes the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The projected starting offensive line for Week 16 against the Titans for the Chiefs looks as followed:

LT Esa Pole

LG Kingsley Suamataia

C Creed Humphrey

RG Mike Caliendo

RT Chukwuebuka Godrick

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Creed Humphrey has been the Chiefs' best offensive lineman this season, as some could make the argument that he's been the best offensive component in general. His presence seems to be the last honorable thing on the offensive line with all the injuries.

Kingsley Suamataia has stepped up very well in his second season in the league, as he holds a 68.3 overall grade from PFF, which is slightly above average for those at the position. Regardless of those two having success, quarterback Gardner Minshew had better be prepared to move around in the pocket to avoid sacks.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mahomes was sacked 34 times this season, and if he hadn't been sidelined for the rest of the year with an ACL injury, then he would have easily set a new career-high in sacks taken. This only proves that Kansas City has more work to do on the offensive line's stability for the future.

