What Plagues Chiefs’ O-Line in Latest Power Rankings
The offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs last season was to build and add to the offensive line, which resulted in Patrick Mahomes getting sacked a career-high in 2024. While the additions and extensions looked promising, the result on the field has been eerily similar to 2024's team.
The offensive line hasn't been tremendous this season, even with it being healthy to begin the year, and as of late, things have just gotten worse. With Josh Simmons, Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor all out for two weeks straight, Patrick Mahomes had no protection, and the offense struggled mightily.
According to Pro Football Focus's Zoltan Buday's offensive line power rankings for each team in the National Football League going into Week 16, the Chiefs' line, as of late, has been in the bottom third. Ranking in spot 22, as only two original starters are set to start the game against the Tennessee Titans.
The Reasoning
- "Even though Jaylon Moore was back in the lineup for the Chiefs, he exited Week 15’s game with a knee injury. He was replaced by Chukwuebuka Godrick, who led the Chiefs with a 79.7 PFF pass-blocking grade after allowing no pressure," Buday wrote.
- "Left tackle Esa Pole struggled in his first career start at left tackle. The rookie gave up a team-high four pressures, including a sack, against the Chargers. Humphrey’s 91.5 PFF run-blocking grade in Week 15 led all centers."
The projected starting offensive line for Week 16 against the Titans for the Chiefs looks as followed:
LT Esa Pole
LG Kingsley Suamataia
C Creed Humphrey
RG Mike Caliendo
RT Chukwuebuka Godrick
Creed Humphrey has been the Chiefs' best offensive lineman this season, as some could make the argument that he's been the best offensive component in general. His presence seems to be the last honorable thing on the offensive line with all the injuries.
Kingsley Suamataia has stepped up very well in his second season in the league, as he holds a 68.3 overall grade from PFF, which is slightly above average for those at the position. Regardless of those two having success, quarterback Gardner Minshew had better be prepared to move around in the pocket to avoid sacks.
Mahomes was sacked 34 times this season, and if he hadn't been sidelined for the rest of the year with an ACL injury, then he would have easily set a new career-high in sacks taken. This only proves that Kansas City has more work to do on the offensive line's stability for the future.
Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.