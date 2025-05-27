What Does Analyst Predict for Chiefs, AFC West?
The AFC West divisional title race has already become a hot topic ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign, and the start of the season is still months away. The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and the Las Vegas Raiders are all coming for the same goal, with hopes of a deep playoff run that follows.
The Chiefs have won the AFC West division the last nine seasons, and will look for their tenth straight division crown this year. However, their divisional rivals have all gotten better this offseason, so much so that the division is no longer an easy victory for Patrick Mahomes and company.
Several analysts have backed the Chargers going into the 2025 campaign, as they finished just behind Kansas City in the standings last season and punched their ticket to the playoffs. While they weren't successful on their playoff run, they possess a young team that is looking to prove a point.
The Chargers and Chiefs will begin their campaigns against one another in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as announced through the NFL schedule release. That will set the tone for what to expect this season when it comes to AFC West division battles.
While the Chargers have continued to get praise, let's not forget how good the Chiefs have been for nearly a decade. The Chiefs are well coached, well managed, and have developed their players into perennial superstars. So much so that CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin doesn't see the Chiefs reign atop the division in too much jeopardy.
"All three of their rivals should theoretically be better: the Denver Broncos have a promising gunslinger in Bo Nix, the Los Angeles Chargers are physical under Jim Harbaugh, and the Las Vegas Raiders now have Pete Carroll and Geno Smith running the show," Benjamin wrote.
"Are any of those clubs ready to unseat a Chiefs team that's been to five of the last six Super Bowls? Yes, Kansas City was steamrolled in its last big game, but Patrick Mahomes' weaponry should be healthier and sprier this time around. It's just hard to bet against a dynasty."
The Chiefs should continue to be the favorites to win the division until proven otherwise.
