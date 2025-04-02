Will Chiefs' Nick Bolton Lead NFL in Tackles in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been effected for the better ever since linebacker Nick Bolton joined the cause after getting drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Bolton has proven several things over his career thus far, the big one being that he is an elite defender when he's healthy.
In his career thus far, Bolton has dropped 458 total tackles in four season, which comes to an average of 114.5 per year. In three of his four campaigns, the Chiefs linebacker has secured over 100 tackles, besides the 2023 season where he was only able to play in eight games due to a surgically repaired wrist.
Going into the 2025-26 season, the Chiefs will be looking for the newly extended Bolton to once again lead the franchise in total tackles on defense, something he has done in three out of his four seasons.
While all those statistics are nice, Bolton has shown he can be the best defender in all of football, the caveat being his health. Averaging just over 14 games played per season, could 2025 be the year that Bolton finally leads the National Football League in total tackles?
The feat isn't improbable. In his second season with Kansas City, Bolton collected 180 total tackles and finished in second behind Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who brought in 184. To this point in his career, that's the closest he's ever been to leading the charge.
The 2025-26 season could easily be Bolton's "break out" year in terms of getting to the top of the mountain in terms of defenders. He's always been within the Top 50 defenders in tackles per season, with his highest rank being second and lowest being just this past season, where he placed 44th with 106 total tackles.
Bolton's explosiveness and wherewithal in being an elite defender could elevate him to earning a Top 10 linebacker status this season. Once again, the biggest thing holding him back is himself, but with all the departures from last season, Kansas City is Bolton's domain.
After all, since Bolton's debut in 2021, the total tackle leaders' numbers have decreased (2021: 192, 2022: 184, 2023: 183, 2024: 173).
