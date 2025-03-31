Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has New Look
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of different moves this offseason with the free agent signings they made.
They brought in players that they believe they can be a good fit and have had a major overhaul between the players they lost and the players that they brought in. The Chiefs are looking to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time.
One of the major struggles that the Chiefs had last season was on the offensive line. Simply put, the protection for the quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not there. Mahomes was sacked the most in his whole career last season.
Mahomes also had his weapons on the wide receiver position exposed. Many injuries played a factor in that and the Chiefs have addressed that problem as well this offseason.
Even with all the things that were not going on with the Chiefs last season, they still got to the Super Bowl. Now if they get the right pieces in place for next season the Chiefs can still be a dangerous team in 2025. The Chiefs will be contenders next season with their new pieces.
Mahomes clearly has felt the impact of that Super Bowl loss and, as a result, it looks like he is in the best shape of his career. Mahomes is taking the loss that ended their season last year tough, but his new look and physique are making it clear just how eager he is to get back on the field.
The Chiefs and Mahomes have one goal and one goal only. That is, getting their revenge next season by having a great season and winning another Super Bowl. As long as the Chiefs have Mahomes under center for years to come, they will continue to be contenders every season. The Chiefs will look to add more talent to their team in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The teams have had success in recent drafts over the years. They will look to bring in another good class next month, but at the end of the day the entire franchise knows how much they rely on Mahomes.
It is a team sport, but Mahomes is the most important player in the NFL for a reason. And it looks like he is locked in for 2025.
