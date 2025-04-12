Why Chiefs Will Not Take a Left Tackle in 1st-Round
The Kansas City Chiefs need help heading into the 2025 NFL Draft on the offensive line. It is not a secret that the Chiefs' offensive line last season was bad. It was overlooked because they were winning games, but barely. But in the biggest game of last season, the Chiefs got exposed on the offensive line. Now they will need to make sure they address it in the draft.
The Chiefs did make moves this offseason on the offensive line to improve their depth with players that have a lot of talent and potential. And that is where the problem is. The Chiefs do not know what they are going to get from their new players in the 2025 season. They hope they can get the best production in their career but for now, it is just potential until they go on the field and prove it.
The Chiefs still have a lot to fix with their offensive line, but one thing we have seen from the Chiefs over the years have been able to improve in their offseason especially with replacing the players they lost. They will have to do that this offseason and it can be with players they draft.
And this class can be the most important class in franchise history that keeps that Super Bowl window open longer.
Nate Taylor of The Athletic does not think the Chiefs will draft one position on the offensive line in the first round of the draft this year. Taylor does not believe the Chiefs will select a left tackle.
"We have to remember that one of the wildest statistics of the Chiefs’ dynasty is this: They have started a different left tackle in each of their five Super Bowl appearances over the last six years. They will have a different left tackle to start Week 1 in 2025, too. But looking at the prospects at the position this year, it’s even more understandable why the Chiefs signed Moore in free agency," said Taylor.
"Just six left tackles earned a first- or second-round grade from Brugler — and some of them better fit a zone-heavy scheme. Three of the top four prospects at the position — Will Campbell (LSU), Armand Membou (Missouri) and Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon) — are not expected to be available for the Chiefs, especially if the team doesn’t trade up from the 31st pick."
"The Chiefs’ best option on Day 1 is likely Ohio State’s Josh Simmons, who might fall because of the non-contact knee injury that ended his final college season in October. When healthy, though, he is a quality pass blocker.“Simmons is a nimble, coordinated pass protector with tremendous athletic poise and the body control to be a long-term starting left tackle in the NFL,” Brugler wrote. “His pro projection hinges on medical feedback.”
