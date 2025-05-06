Andy Reid Shares Plans for Josh Simmons This Offseason
Most in league circles believe the Chiefs got the steal of the first round in drafting left tackle Josh Simmons 32nd overall. If not for a midseason knee injury last year at Ohio State, Simmons was on pace to be a top-five pick.
Instead, he’ll begin his NFL career with Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champion Chiefs. And Andy Reid expects Simmons to be ready by the time the regular season begins. Kansas City got its first look at Simmons in a Chiefs practice jersey this past weekend at rookie minicamp.
"Josh is doing mostly the individual work,” Reid said Sunday. “We try to keep him out of the team if we're going against a defense, so just taking it slow here.
“We're just kind of getting a feel for where he's at with this. He had kind of a heavy-traffic travel schedule during the 30-visit thing so just make sure that thing's strong. He looks like he's got some talent there. That's a good thing, right? For what we can do, that's a plus.”
Plus is an understatement if Simmons can help the Chiefs remedy their Achilles’ heel, massive penetration from the tackle position. Mahomes was sacked 36 times during the regular season, a career high. In the 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Philadelphia dropped him six times – more than any game in the quarterback’s career – and they did it without a single blitz.
The 6-5, 317-pound Simmons started for two seasons at Ohio State, both under Chip Kelly – who ironically left to join Pete Carroll and run the offense of the Chiefs’ AFC West rival, Las Vegas.
“Simmons explodes out of his stance in pass protection,” said draft expert Dane Brugler in his draft preview, The Beast, “and plays with knee-bend, balance and calmness to govern his movements, shoot his hands and stay square to pass rushers. He isn’t an overpowering mauler in the run game, but Kelly’s offense highlighted Simmons’ range when executing pulls, reaches, traps, etc.
“Overall, Simmons is a nimble, coordinated pass protector with tremendous athletic poise and the body control to be a long-term starting left tackle in the NFL. His pro projection hinges on medical feedback.”
That medical feedback came back positively, giving the Chiefs the green light they needed to make Simmons their first-round selection. And even if Simmons experiences a setback as he progresses toward his rookie regular season, Kansas City signed unrestricted free agent Jaylon Moore. Trent Williams’ backup in San Francisco, Moore, is the likely opening-day starter at left tackle.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE