Andy Reid Updates Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals Situations

Kansas City Chiefs lacking playmakers at wide receiver entering Super Bowl rematch.

Zak Gilbert

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid didn’t waste any time in his first press conference ahead of a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. He led off with an update on injured wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

“I know Xavier is the big question,” Reid said Monday afternoon. “He's rehabbing and working his shoulder. We'll just see where it goes. Day-by-day here. We'll see where we end up.”

Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that initial tests confirmed a dislocated right shoulder after a friendly-fire collision with tight end Travis Kelce on the third play of the season, early in the Chiefs’ 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday.

Xavier Worthy
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Royals update

While he doesn’t play the same position as Worthy, rookie fourth-round selection Jalen Royals would certainly help with depth if he can make his NFL debut on Sunday at home against the Eagles (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX, WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). Royals hasn’t practiced since the Aug. 15 preseason game at Seattle, battling knee tendinitis.

A 6-0, 195-pound rookie out of Utah State, Royals would primarily fill the void left by suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice. Reid said Royals beneifitted from not only remaining in Kansas City while the Chiefs traveled to Brazil, but also the extra time before Week 2.

“Jalen’s done a good job with his rehab,” Reid said Monday. “We’ll just see how that ends up this week. We’ve got a couple days here that we’ve had. Guys are making good progress with that, so we’ll see how he rolls.”

Travis Kelce
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Three directions

If Worthy can’t go on Sunday, the Chiefs could go one of three directions. They could sign a free agent such as Odell Beckham Jr., or former Chiefs Mecole Hardman or Kadarius Toney. Allen Robinson also openly pitched his services on social media Friday night.

Some have speculated as to the availability of former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, now in the final year of his contract with the Dolphins.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) runs against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) in the first half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Or, as Reid said Monday if the Chiefs are without both Worthy and Royals on Sunday, Kansas City could rely on the receivers that nearly helped Patrick Mahomes come back to beat the Chargers on Friday.

“If neither play, we’ve got the guys we played with the other night. They’re good football players.”

Regarding Worthy, insider Adam Schefter said Monday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show provided more details.

“He's probably gonna miss a little bit of time here,” Schefter said. “He'll probably be week-to-week with that dislocated shoulder.

“They sent him for tests, and they don't think it's too bad, too serious, but it does look like he could miss a little bit of time here.”

