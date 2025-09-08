Andy Reid Updates Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals Situations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid didn’t waste any time in his first press conference ahead of a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. He led off with an update on injured wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
“I know Xavier is the big question,” Reid said Monday afternoon. “He's rehabbing and working his shoulder. We'll just see where it goes. Day-by-day here. We'll see where we end up.”
Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that initial tests confirmed a dislocated right shoulder after a friendly-fire collision with tight end Travis Kelce on the third play of the season, early in the Chiefs’ 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday.
Jalen Royals update
While he doesn’t play the same position as Worthy, rookie fourth-round selection Jalen Royals would certainly help with depth if he can make his NFL debut on Sunday at home against the Eagles (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX, WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). Royals hasn’t practiced since the Aug. 15 preseason game at Seattle, battling knee tendinitis.
A 6-0, 195-pound rookie out of Utah State, Royals would primarily fill the void left by suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice. Reid said Royals beneifitted from not only remaining in Kansas City while the Chiefs traveled to Brazil, but also the extra time before Week 2.
“Jalen’s done a good job with his rehab,” Reid said Monday. “We’ll just see how that ends up this week. We’ve got a couple days here that we’ve had. Guys are making good progress with that, so we’ll see how he rolls.”
Three directions
If Worthy can’t go on Sunday, the Chiefs could go one of three directions. They could sign a free agent such as Odell Beckham Jr., or former Chiefs Mecole Hardman or Kadarius Toney. Allen Robinson also openly pitched his services on social media Friday night.
Some have speculated as to the availability of former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, now in the final year of his contract with the Dolphins.
Or, as Reid said Monday if the Chiefs are without both Worthy and Royals on Sunday, Kansas City could rely on the receivers that nearly helped Patrick Mahomes come back to beat the Chargers on Friday.
“If neither play, we’ve got the guys we played with the other night. They’re good football players.”
Regarding Worthy, insider Adam Schefter said Monday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show provided more details.
“He's probably gonna miss a little bit of time here,” Schefter said. “He'll probably be week-to-week with that dislocated shoulder.
“They sent him for tests, and they don't think it's too bad, too serious, but it does look like he could miss a little bit of time here.”
