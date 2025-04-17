How Chiefs New OT Role Could be Affected on Draft Day
Every year, free agency offers all sorts of talents at every position, and sometimes the level of talent is as good as it will get for better or worse. For the Kansas City Chiefs, they needed left tackle help after Joe Thuney's departure and the inconsistencies at this spot from Kingsley Suamataia, who will likely man the left guard spot in 2025.
The Chiefs chose to sign former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract, who started for most of the 2024 campaign with Trent Williams out. Moore's play seemingly impressed general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid enough to make him a potential starting blindside protector for their franchise passer, Patrick Mahomes.
Moore's play was average, at best, in San Francisco despite some flashes. He offers some good movement skills and athleticism for the position and enough of a physical demeanor to be a fit in the Chiefs' offense. However, the former Western Michigan product seemed inconsistent at times, which may give some pause to his potential prospects in Kansas City.
With the NFL Draft just over a week away, the Chiefs could look to use one of their early draft selections to give Moore some competition, and considering the two-year contract, a long-term option shouldn't be off the table.
If Kansas City were to draft an offensive tackle early, especially a left side-specific talent, it could jeopardize Moore's chances of being a starter for the former Super Bowl champions, and it wouldn't be a great look for the front office. Veach gave the former 49er $15 million per year, a sizeable payday.
The Chiefs should not hesitate to draft a top offensive tackle prospect with their No. 31 overall selection in the draft. Giving Mahomes a long-term option on the left side benefits him and the Chiefs offense moving forward, but it could be a situation where, if it is a player like Ohio State's Josh Simmons, who is recovering from a major knee injury, Moore's presence would be needed early in the season.
At worst, Moore flunks out this season and the Chiefs eat the remainder of his contract. It wouldn't come as a surprise if he becomes ample depth on the left side or can become, at best, a formidable starter. That is the best-case scenario for Kansas City, and that is what they should hope for regardless of how the draft plays out.
