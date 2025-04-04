2025 NFL Draft: Two Ideal NFL Draft Picks for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated both sides of the ball in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. A 15-2 regular season campaign glossed over the fact that Patrick Mahomes had played behind arguably the worst offensive line of his professional career this past season.
Chad Rueter of NFL.com recently listed who he believed the ideal first two picks for every team in the league should be. The Chiefs' needs were on full display for the world, but Reuter's suggestions for fixing those issues are valid. Kansas City desperately needs help.
Rueter suggested the Chiefs select offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery in the first round to help solidify their struggling offensive line. Kansas City's offensive line has cost them two more Super Bowl wins, which would have launched quarterback Mahomes into NFL immortality.
"The Chiefs' inability to stop Philadelphia's front four in the Super Bowl will likely force them to draft another tackle despite signing Jaylon Moore (who started 12 games in four years in San Francisco while playing behind Trent Williams) to a sizable two-year contract," Reuter said.
"Ersery's 6-6, 331-pound frame is exactly what Andy Reid likes in his outside blockers. Re-signing Mike Pennel and bringing in Jerry Tillery on a one-year deal helps add depth to the team's defensive interior, but Farmer's active feet could earn him a starting nod next to Chris Jones sooner than later."
In the second round, Reuter believes the Chiefs will turn their attention from their struggling offensive line to a defensive line needing talent and depth. Reuter projects the Chiefs to select defensive lineman Joshua Farmer from Florida State. Farmer would be a solid addition.
Ersery and Farmer would give the Chiefs two sizeable additions at positions of need. Kansas City could continue to build out its offensive and defensive lines with its remaining picks and through free agency. Regardless, Kansas City must improve both position groups as soon as possible.
Still, the Chiefs are likely better off focusing primarily on the offensive line after Mahomes was sacked the most he has ever been sacked in a season. The Chiefs are an improved offensive line away from winning five of the past six Super Bowls.
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE