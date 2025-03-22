Biggest Question Still Facing the Chiefs After Offseason Signings
The Kansas CIty Chiefs' offseason has been uneventful so far, as they have yet to make many moves in free agency. However, it is still early and there is plenty of time left for Kansas City to get going. Although there is no rush, Kansas City should still move with a sense of urgency.
The Chiefs have plenty of questions heading into next season. Pro Football Network analyzed the biggest questions every team in the National Football League faces after their early offseason moves. The Chiefs have more questions surrounding their roster than normal this offseason.
"The Kansas City Chiefs made a difficult but logical choice at guard in picking Trey Smith over Joe Thuney. While Thuney has produced at a remarkably consistent All-Pro level, Smith will only be 26 years old at the start of the 2025 season, while Thuney turns 33 in November," PFN said.
"However, the Chiefs’ choice only works if Kansas City can extend Smith long-term. The franchise tag number is an untenable $23.4 million. That means Smith will almost certainly raise the bar on the current highest guard AAV, which belongs to Landon Dickerson’s at $21 million per year."
PFN noted the Chiefs' money situation will be one of their most pressing issues this offseason, as it will impact the moves they would like to make. The Chiefs already have a few massive contracts on the book.
"The real question is how much guaranteed money the Chiefs will need to give. The high water mark for total guaranteed money for a guard is $48.2 million to Chris Lindstrom, but that’s on a five-year deal. In terms of per-year guaranteed money, only Quenton Nelson ($10.25 million/year) cracks eight figures," PFN said.
"The Chiefs were able to get Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones on extensions of at least five seasons, so perhaps Smith gets the same treatment. In that event, something like a five-year, $110 million deal with $55 million guaranteed would satisfy the benchmarks in making Smith the highest-paid guard ever."
The Chiefs have plenty of work to do on their roster this offseason if they hope to remain among the league's best next season.
