Shocking Suggestion for Chiefs' WR Needs
The Kansas City Chiefs ' offseason priorities mainly center around adding talented players to both sides of the ball, as their Super Bowl loss thoroughly displayed the roster's shortcomings.
Priyanshu Choudhary from the Pro Football Network analyzed a few of the best fits for Diggs, who could likely use a change of scenery. The Chiefs could use a quality receiver to add to a group of solid pass catchers.
"The number of memes this move would generate would be off the charts. But the Chiefs desperately need reliable wide receivers, and Diggs might be their most affordable option,"
Choudhary said.
Choudhary noted that the Chiefs failed to hit 1,000 yards last season or even cross the 700-yard mark. Essentially, the Chiefs had serviceable receivers but not a true No. 1 receiver, as most teams would prefer to have. It cost them dearly in the Super Bowl.
"Last year, not a single Kansas City wide receiver topped 700 yards — something Diggs has done every season except for his injury-shortened 2024 campaign. With two young receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy leading the way, the Chiefs could use Diggs’ experience," Choudhary said.
"However, with the history between Diggs and the Chiefs, he might not be open to the idea of joining Kansas City. But if a deal can be worked out, it would instantly make the Chiefs’ offense even more dangerous."
This past season, the Chiefs finished near the middle of the pack in total passing yards and passing yards per game. While those stats do not directly correlate to wins, it is surprising that the offense with the best quarterback in the league finished where they did.
Kansas City finished with slightly fewer total passing yards than the Las Vegas Raiders and more than the Miami Dolphins. It's surprising for a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, no matter the circumstance. It points to the fact that Mahomes needs more help.
He needs more help on the offensive line, at the wide receiver position, or pass catchers in general. That could be tight ends and running backs with pass-catching ability. The Chiefs have options, but Kansas City must give Mahomes additional skill position players.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.