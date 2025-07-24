SI's Biggest Question for the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have one thing on their mind that they want to accomplish next season, and that is winning a Super Bowl. That is what's talked about in the Chiefs' building. That is what they play for, and that is the goal for that team. The Chiefs want to do other things along the way towards getting back to the Super Bowl. But for them, it is all about winning it all.
The Chiefs are going to have people rooting against them this season. The talk this offseason is how the Chiefs are projected to take a step back. We have seen this before, and the Chiefs have proven them wrong before and do not mind doing it again. There have been seasons after the Chiefs have not won the Super Bowl, and they have come back better.
The Chiefs are a team that still won the AFC conference last season. They are also a team that still has the best head coach in the National Football League and the best quarterback. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are going to be there next season.
But there is one question that the Chiefs are going to have to answer this season. Many people believe that the dynasty is over for the Chiefs, but they want to show that they are far from that.
"While this question is being asked in relative jest, there are plenty of questions surrounding the future of the Chiefs heading into 2025," said Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated.
"Sure, they've won the AFC West for nine straight seasons, have played in five of the last six Super Bowls, and have the best quarterback the league has seen since Tom Brady—but on the flip side, all signs point to this beingTravis Kelce's last hoorah, head coach Andy Reid isn't getting any younger, and despite going 15-2 last regular season, Kansas City needed plenty of luck to do so."
"It'll be fascinating to see how general manager Brett Veach will refresh and retool for the second half of Patrick Mahomes' career."
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs come out early on and if they are going to send a message to the rest of the NFL.
