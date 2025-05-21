Brazil Getting Upgrades on Field For Chiefs Week 1 Game
The Kansas City Chiefs will be opening up their season in South America in 2025. The Chiefs will be going to Brazil to open up their season against their longtime AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the second game to kick off the NFL season, and it will be played on Friday. This is the second time the NFL will be going to Brazil. The first time was last season.
One thing we saw last season in that game in Brazil was how bad the field conditions were. Players were slipping all over the place and had to change their cleats multiple times. That is one big reason players and teams did not want to go back and play in Brazil.
But now, as we get closer to the game in Brazil, the National Football League has come out and said the field that the game will take place at in Brazil will be getting upgrades to fix all the problems that they had in last year's game.
The NFL's biggest thing has been the safety of the players on and off the field, when they are traveling to a different country. And the NFL has taken the first step in making sure they do not have that problem again next season.
Neo Química Arena, which is another name for São Paulo’s Arena Corinthians, announced a new grass-seeding process was taking place.
“The service aims to ensure a more resistant playing field for the rest of the season,” a story on the Neo Química Arena website noted. “With a period of 11 days without matches ... the company that takes care of the lawn decided to carry out the procedure, ensuring more adequate time for the seeds to germinate.
“The SpeedSeed machine from Redexim was used for the operation, ensuring better seeding, with greater precision and efficiency in the service. The machinery provides a different technology than usual, as it opens furrows in the field and inserts the seeds inside each space created. This way, there is greater protection against birds and favors development, with greater depth for them to grow.”
Hopefully, this will ensure the Chiefs and Chargers will have no issues with the field, which is comprised of ryegrass with artificial fibers, as the Sporting News noted.
The Brazilian website Lance reported the stadium’s grass “has a cooling system that spreads cold water and air at 100 km/h through ducts, which tends to hurt players less. The system consists of 20 centimeters of synthetic fiber inserted into the soil where the natural grass grows.“
