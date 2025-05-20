Chiefs Are Must Watch in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will be the team to watch in 2025. The Chiefs will have seven primetime games. That tells you the National Football League respects them well and knows that the NFL fans want to see the Chiefs play in primetime spots and in general.
The Chiefs are always a great team to watch and always put on a good game. And everyone wants to see the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs also have great games on their schedule with a lot of their familiar AFC rivals over the last couple of years. That is what makes their schedule even better. We are going to see those matchups earlier than expected and it can be another preview of what we can be in store for once again in the playoffs. That is why the Chiefs have many must-watch games in 2025.
The Athletic has the Chiefs as a must-watch team for all of the 2025 season, and here are some of their top games for the Chiefs.
Baltimore Ravens: at Chiefs, Week 4
The Ravens matchup with the Bills will generate the most hype, but the Chiefs are the standard in the AFC — and that will remain the case until the Ravens, Bills or some other AFC team knocks them off in the postseason. Baltimore won’t be able to make a strong statement in late September. Yet, beating the Chiefs on their home field would certainly improve the Ravens’ confidence if they have to return to Arrowhead for a postseason matchup. — Jeff Zrebiec
These teams have stood atop the AFC for the last five years and have a vast, dramatic history of going up against each other. They played one of the best regular-season games of 2024 when the Bills issued the Chiefs their first loss of the year, including one of the greatest plays of Josh Allen’s career. The Chiefs got their revenge in the most heartbreaking of ways for the Bills and their fans by taking down Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game — the fourth time in five seasons the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs. The Bills have won the last four regular-season games against the Chiefs. This is setting up for another unforgettable game between two of the AFC’s elite teams. — Joe Buscaglia
Dallas Cowboys: vs. Chiefs, Week 13
This will be Kansas City’s first trip to Dallas since 2017, when Patrick Mahomes was a rookie backup to Alex Smith. Mahomes, who is from Whitehouse, in East Texas, isn’t a Dallas native but reps the Metroplex often — and is a known Dallas Mavericks fan. Mahomes’ first career game in Dallas will be a storyline. More than that, this will be a great test for the Cowboys to see how they measure up against a perennial contender as they enter the home stretch of the regular season. — Saad Yousuf
