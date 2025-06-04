BREAKING: Chiefs Assistant HC Reflects on Dustin Colquitt's Impact
The Kansas City Chiefs honored former punter Dustin Colquitt, who spent his first 15 seasons in the National Football League as a member of the Chiefs franchise, with a one-day contract, allowing him to retire as a Chief.
The Chiefs organization has shown expressed love to their longtime punter. Throughout his career, Colquitt had 238 regular-season games played with the Chiefs, collected 1,167 punts in total with Kansas City (477 inside the 20) and won one Vince Lombardi trophy.
Colquitt's impact on football will be remembered forever. Not only is it impressive to play in the NFL for as many years as he did, but spending 15 seasons as a member of the Chiefs franchise makes Colquitt one of the most historic faces in franchise history, one that Chiefs Kingdom tips their hats to.
In Wednesday's press conference following OTAs, Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub reflected on the impact that Colquitt left on this historic franchise.
"He was a great teammate," Toub said. "Probably the biggest practical joker that I've ever seen. He's just a great person and a very, very talented punter. To play 15 years in the NFL, or 15 years for one team, is impressive enough. Probably the best inside the 20 punter I've ever had. I've had a lot of good ones over the years and he just had a special skill at placing that ball inside the 20."
Following his 15-year stint with Kansas City, Colquitt played six games with the Atlanta Falcons, five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, five games for the Cleveland Browns, and a singular game for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"He was a great holder," Toub continued. "He had to hold for nine different kickers in his career. He had five different head coaches. It's unbelievable how many people turn over in 15 years."
Just for Old Times' Sake, Colquitt went out to the field following the OTA session and delivered one final punt. As Chiefs Kingdom would expect, the punt was a good one.
"He made his last punt and it stopped at the five-yard line."
The former third-round draft pick turned in a nice career for himself, becoming a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. Congratulations to Dustin Colquitt.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.