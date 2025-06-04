Mahomes and Kelce Can Make More Chiefs History in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have built a dynasty around two superstars on offense: quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. While the two's run as teammates could be coming to a close, there is some history left to set before these two hang up their cleats for good.
Mahomes has been the franchise's starting quarterback since the 2018 campaign, and Kelce has been a major piece of the offensive scheme since breaking into the league back in 2014. Going into the 2025 season, head coach Andy Reid will likely run the offense through them once again.
We all know the accolades these two have collected both together and individually, but there are some interesting ways these two can still impact this franchise for the future. That being said, let's look at three achievements these two stars can reach in 2025.
Let's start with Mahomes.
Going into the 2025 season, Mahomes holds spots one through four in the rankings of most passing yards in a single season in Chiefs franchise history. His 2022 campaign stands as the most passing yards thrown by a Chiefs quarterback in a single season.
Going into 2025, Mahomes has the chance to hold the Top 5 spots. The fifth-most passing yards in a single season in franchise history is held by former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. Green had 4,591 passing yards in the 2004 campaign and held the record for the most passing yards in a single season in Chiefs history until Mahomes came along.
If Mahomes passes 4,591 passing yards this season, he will hold Top 5 spots.
Let's shift our focus to Kelce.
For the last 10 seasons, Kelce has been a Pro Bowler for the Chiefs franchise. His 10 straight Pro Bowls places him in a second-place tie with Hall of Fame Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez. If Kelce reaches his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl in 2025, he will have sole possession of second place in franchise history, trailing Will Shields, who earned 12 throughout his career.
Lastly, the two of them.
History has been on the side of both superstars since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time. So much so, that both Mahomes and Kelce rank within the Top 10 in franchise history of the most Approximate Value.
Approximate Value is Pro Football Reference's attempt to attach a single number to every player-season since 1960.
Mahomes ranks seventh overall with an AV of 123. Mahomes has the chance to climb into spot number six, which is currently held by Hall of Famer Buck Buchanan, who holds an AV of 125.
Kelce ranks ninth overall with an AV of 116. Kelce could climb into spot number eight with a good season. Spot eight is currently held by Hall of Famer Johnny Robinson, who holds an AV of 120.
