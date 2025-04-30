How Character Was a Big Factor in Drafting Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft last week. The Chiefs knew one of the biggest problems and concerns on their team from last season was the offensive line. If the Chiefs want to change things and be more dominant next season, they need to address that problem in the draft.
The Chiefs got one of the best with the last pick of the first round, when they took Josh Simmons out of Ohio State with the 32nd overall pick. For the Chiefs, this was a no-doubter, taking Simmons at the end of the first round. Now they have another good offensive lineman who will be ready to start in his rookie season.
His drop to the end of the first round had a lot to do with an injury we had last season in college. But some were talking about his character, and that might of been a concern for some teams, but for the Chiefs, they made sure that they knew what type of person they were getting by drafting Simmons and what type of player.
"We did a ton of work on this kid," said Chiefs Director of College Scouting Ryne Nutt. "We had people call San Diego State. I went into Ohio State along with two other scouts and you talk to the coaches, the strength coach, you talk to the academics. I mean, you are going, we zoomed the kid twice. We brought him in. So, we have done so much work on this kid, we felt good with the character."
"You know, where there some immatuirty, maybe in 2023? It is Are you really seeing this kid grow? When you go from San Diego State to where you are the big fish, to Ohio State, where you are now a small fish in a big pond. Yeah, it is different. You are still programmed to act like you did at San Diego State."
"I think when we got to Ohio State, his first year, everything was so new. I do not think it was necessarily a case of him being immature. I think it was just trying to adjust. This is a West Coast kid going to the Midwest in a different area, different coaching staff, different demands, Big Ten, these power five huge programs, they are run like the NFL ... We had no issue with the kid's background."
