BREAKING: Chiefs' Week 3 Opponent Revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs' full 2025 NFL campaign schedule will be fully released later tonight, but through sources and report made by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs will be headed to New York to take on the New York Giants in Week 3 of the upcoming NFL season.
The game will be the Giants' home opener and will be held on September 21 in a primetime slot for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 ET.
The two franchises haven't crossed paths in the regular season since the 2021 campaign, where the Chiefs defeated the Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium by the final score of 20-17. The game was closely contested, and given that it is the last time these two squared off, the Giants will be looking to get the upper hand for the first time in front of their home faithful.
This matchup has strong implications going into the new season. Not only does the game happen in the early weeks of the season, but it gives both franchises a chance to either push themselves further into the win category or have to play catch-up later down the line of the campaign.
Given that the Chiefs have a strong history with Patrick Mahomes holding down the quarterback position in high-leverage games, this is one of those games where Mahomes will need to perform some magic. The loud New York crowd will be rooting heavily against him, and he will need to step up to the plate to deliver.
The all-time record between these two squads favors the Giants. In 15 games played over the years, the Giants have won 11 of the 15 contests. Two of the four wins that the Chiefs own in the rivalry have come in the last three games contested.
With the current state of the Giants franchise, being that they lost way more than they won last season, the Chiefs can't take New York lightly. They are looking to restart their winning ways, and a victory over Kansas City could impact the way they play throughout the rest of the campaign.
